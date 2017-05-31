Teen Wolf alumna Holland Roden is set for a lead role in Amazon’s adaptation of the horror podcast Lore, which recounts true stories of frightening and paranormal occurrences.

Roden will play Bridget Cleary, wife of Michael Cleary (Cathal Pendred). Living in Ireland in 1895, with fiery red hair, she is a dressmaker and an egg dealer who lives with her husband Michael in an Irish laborer’s cottage. An exceptional woman, she’s been liberated by the invention of the sewing machine and the refrigerated railway car, and she’s making a lot more money than her husband. When her tongue gets a little too pert for Michael’s liking, Bridget must prove the impossible: that she’s the true Bridget Cleary and not a fairy’s changeling. The episode is written by David Chiu and Patrick Wall with Thomas J. Wright directing.

Lore is executive produced by Aaron Mahnke, Gale Anne Hurd, Propagate’s Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Brett-Patrick Jenkins.

Roden, known for her role as Lydia Martin on MTV’s Teen Wolf, was recently cast as a series lead on the third installment of Syfy anthology series Channel Zero, and she previously guest-starred on series including Grey’s Anatomy, Criminal Minds and Community. Roden is repped by Management 360, Paradigm and Ziffren Brittenham.