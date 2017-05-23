Former UFC fighter-turned-actor Cathal Pendred is set for a lead role in Amazon’s adaptation of the horror podcast Lore, which recounts true stories of frightening and paranormal occurrences.

Pendred will play Michael Cleary, a real-life character from Irish folklore in the horror anthology series. A cooper who makes barrels for a local creamery, Michael is married to the younger Bridget. When Bridget starts making more money than he does, and starts questioning his decisions, Michael is convinced that his loving wife has been replaced by a changeling — and he will do literally anything to prove himself right.

Lore is executive produced by Aaron Mahnke, Gale Anne Hurd, Propagate’s Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Brett-Patrick Jenkins.

Since retiring from professional mixed martial arts last year, former UFC welterweight Pendred has appeared in TV series Ray Donovan and Into The Badlands, and he’ll next be seen in a supporting role in the upcoming Lionsgate biopic My Name Is Lenny. Cathal is repped by Gersh and Paradigm Sports Management.