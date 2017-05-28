Magic Mike goes to the racetrack in Logan Lucky, the reteaming of Channing Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh.

The trailer for the film (see below), which just hit the internet, promises a blend of NASCAR action, a robbery caper and arch comedy.

The story has brothers Jimmy (played by Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) plot an elaborate robbery during the Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The film shot at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the actual NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 and the Bank of America 500, as well as at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Six NASCAR stars appear in non-driver cameo roles in the film. Katie Holmes, Hilary Swank and Daniel Craig (playing a character called Joe Bang) also star.

Logan Lucky hits theaters Aug. 18 and is expected to be released on Prime Video during the first quarter of 2018. Amazon has signed an exclusive two-year first-look deal with Soderbergh’s Fingerprint Releasing on theatrical film projects.

Soderbergh formed film distributor Fingerprint with Dan Fellman, former President of Domestic Distribution for Warner Bros., with Amazon providing strategic P&A financing to augment the marketing of Fingerprint’s theatrical releases.

The film, which ends Soderbergh’s self-imposed four-year retirement from features, is produced by Gregory Jacobs, Mark Johnson, Reid Carolin and Tatum, and executive produced by Michael Polaire, Fellman, and NASCAR’s Zane Stoddard.