Live With Kelly And Ryan continues its ratings momentum. Its inaugural week was up 18% in households (2.6/9 vs. 2.2/8) to score the show’s highest-rated week in nine weeks. Live With Kelly And Ryan also was up week to week by 22% among women 25-54 (1.1/9 vs. 0.9/7) to match a nine-week high – since the show’s post-Oscars week in February.

Live With Kelly And Ryan was the week’s No. 1 syndicated talk show in women 25-54 (1.1/9), beating Dr. Phil by 22% (0.9/6) and Ellen by 10% (1.0/7). Live also ran neck-and-neck with Dr. Phil for No. 1 in households, with just a tenth of a rating point between the two (2.6/9 vs. 2.7/8), while also topping Ellen by 8% (2.4/7).

In its home market of New York, Live won its time period in households by 82% over NBC’s Today Show 2 head-to-head in the 9 AM hour (3.1/11 vs. 1.7/6).