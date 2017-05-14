A&E Network’s Live PD was knocked off the air tonight after a power outage caused by an underground transformer explosion near A&E’s network studios. There were no injuries reported, but the studio was evacuated and the broadcast was suspended.
The network said a repeat episode will air tonight in the show’s 9-midnight ET slot with an onscreen crawl noting: “Due to a power outage live broadcast operations for Live PD have been suspended.” A new live show will return Friday.
Co-host Dan Abrams tweeted tonight:
Abrams hosts in-studio alongside co-host Tom Morris Jr. as they guide viewers (via dash cams, fixed-rig and handheld cameras) live access several of the country’s busiest police forces and the communities they patrol on a typical night.
PD Live has found traction with its show that airs every Friday and Saturday night, pushing A&E to the No. 1 entertainment cable network in the time period among adults 25-54 and total viewers. Last Saturday, the show hit a season high with 1.5 million viewers, the network said.
