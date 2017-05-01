There was a big discrepancy between critics and audience response for the third season of John Ridley’s American Crime, while scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with glowing reviews but struggled mightily in the ratings. The ABC anthology series, very much on the bubble for renewal, ended its third season on a somewhat positive note, with the finale ticking up a tenth to a 0.4 in adults 18-49 (Live+same day), and 2.0 million viewers, the largest L+SD audience since the season premiere. It was helped by similar, 0.1 demo upticks for Once Upon a Time (0.9 in 18-49, a 5-week high, 3 million viewers), which logged a second consecutive week-to-week ratings gain and looks promising for renewal, and Match Game (0.8, 3.3 million). ABC posted its highest rated and most watched night since the Oscars on Feb. 26.

NBC won the night in 18-49 with Little Big Shots (1.5, 8.7 million) as the top program of the night in the demo, up +0.2 from last week in 18-49 and best since March 26. Chicago Justice (1.0, flat, 6 million) and Shades of Blue (0.8, up a tenth, 4.6 million) both drew their best L+SD audiences since March 12. Shades of Blue demo ratings grow by +83% in Live+7.

CBS’ dramas all held steady in the demo — NCIS: LA (1.0, 9.1 million), which was the most watched program of the night, Madam Secretary (0.7, 7.7 million) and bubble series Elementary (0.5, 4.8 million), which looks hopeful for renewal. CBS won the night in total viewers.

It was a seesaw night at Fox. Bob‘s Burgers (0.7) dipped a tenth, The Simpsons (1.0) and Family Guy (1.2) ticked up a tenth and two tenths, respectively, while Making History (0.6) and Last Man on Earth (0.8) were flat.