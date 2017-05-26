Lionsgate has taken U.S. rights to Aardman and Studiocanal’s animated comedy adventure Early Man. The film, which features the voices of Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston and Maisie Williams, will be released by Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment label on February 16, 2018, following Studiocanal’s European release. Lionsgate will also represent licensing and merchandising for the film in the territory.

Lionsgate previously released Aardman/Studiocanal’s Oscar-nominated pic Shaun the Sheep in 2015.

Early Man is directed by Nick Park, who helmed Chicken Run and the Wallace and Gromit films, and is supported by the British Film Institute with National Lottery funding.

Set at the dawn of time, when prehistoric creatures and woolly mammoths roamed the earth, Early Man tells the story of how plucky caveman Dug, along with sidekick Hognob, unites his tribe against the mighty Bronze Age in a battle to beat them at their own game.

Lionsgate is also distributing Studiocanal’s thriller The Commuter in the U.S. That film stars Liam Neeson and is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a script by Byron Wilinger and Philip de Blasi.

The partnership between Lionsgate and Studiocanal includes Studiocanal’s distribution of Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment films in Germany, Australia and New Zealand while Lionsgate handles Studiocanal’s vast film library in North America.

Redmayne is repped by CAA, United Agents, Parseghian Planco and Untitled Entertainment. Hiddleston is repped by WME and Hamilton Hodell. Williams is repped by Louise Johnston and WME.