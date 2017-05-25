Lionsgate first full-quarter results since acquiring Starz for $4.4B late last year show its revenue and earnings beating Wall Street forecasts.

The mini-major’s earnings for Q4, ending March 31, were $62M, or 30 cents per share; forecasts has pegged the EPS at 22 cents. It also posted revenue of $1.26B, above analyst estimates of $1.19B. The results included $89M in restructuring and other costs primarily associated with Lionsgate’s December 8 acquisition and subsequent integration of Starz.

The film side was boosted by the Oscar-laden La La Land along with John Wick: Chapter Two and Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween.

“We’re pleased to report our first full quarter of financial results since we brought Starz into the Lionsgate family, and the numbers reflect a great finish to a strong year,” Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said in a statement. “Our film slate ended fiscal 2017 with an impressive box office run, our Television Group turned in another standout performance and Starz had a great year. We couldn’t be more pleased with how successfully we’re integrating them into our operations and, working together, unlocking fresh opportunities.”

