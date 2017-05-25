Lionsgate first full-quarter results since acquiring Starz for $4.4B late last year show its revenue and earnings beating Wall Street forecasts.
The mini-major’s earnings for Q4, ending March 31, were $62M, or 30 cents per share; forecasts has pegged the EPS at 22 cents. It also posted revenue of $1.26B, above analyst estimates of $1.19B. The results included $89M in restructuring and other costs primarily associated with Lionsgate’s December 8 acquisition and subsequent integration of Starz.
The film side was boosted by the Oscar-laden La La Land along with John Wick: Chapter Two and Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween.
“We’re pleased to report our first full quarter of financial results since we brought Starz into the Lionsgate family, and the numbers reflect a great finish to a strong year,” Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said in a statement. “Our film slate ended fiscal 2017 with an impressive box office run, our Television Group turned in another standout performance and Starz had a great year. We couldn’t be more pleased with how successfully we’re integrating them into our operations and, working together, unlocking fresh opportunities.”
Here is the company’s release:
Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today reported revenue of $3.2 billion, net income attributable to Lionsgate shareholders of $15 million or basic EPS of $0.09 on 165.0 million weighted average common shares outstanding, adjusted net income attributable to Lionsgate shareholders of $174 million or adjusted basic EPS of $1.06, operating loss of $16 million and adjusted OIBDA of $235 million for fiscal 2017 (year ended March 31, 2017).
The results included $89 million in restructuring and other costs primarily associated with Lionsgate’s December 8, 2016 acquisition and subsequent integration of Starz.
Fourth Quarter Results
For the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017, the Company reported revenue of $1.26 billion, net income attributable to Lionsgate shareholders of $62 million or basic EPS of $0.30 on 204.4 million weighted average common shares outstanding, adjusted net income attributable to Lionsgate shareholders of $120 million or adjusted basic EPS of $0.59, operating income of $71 million and adjusted OIBDA of $163 million.
With Lionsgate’s acquisition of Starz, fiscal 2017 financial results are not directly comparable to prior reporting periods, so the following quarterly segment results will be discussed on a combined pro forma basis.
Media Networks reported revenues of $370.8 million up from $365.6 million last year on a combined pro forma basis. Segment profits increased a healthy 10.7% in the quarter to $124.8 million as G&A expense controls and the licensing of Black Sailscontributed in the quarter. Segment profit margins improved in the quarter to 33.7% from 30.8% on a combined pro forma basis. Starz flagship subscribers ended the fiscal year at 24.2 million, up from 24.0 million in the year ago quarter.
Motion Picture segment revenues in the quarter increased 7.3% on a combined pro forma basis to $654.0 million driven by the global blockbuster La La Land, winner of six Academy Awards®, John Wick: Chapter Two, and The Shack. Segment profit increased to $52.0 million from $2.5 million as higher revenue more than offset direct operating expenses and marketing spend. On a combined pro forma basis segment profit margins increased from 0.4% to 8.0% in the quarter.
Television Production segment financial results in the quarter compared to a record prior year quarter that included the international delivery of four seasons of Orange is the New Black. Revenues for the quarter were $242.6 million on a combined pro forma basis, segment profit decreased to $13.0 million from a record $42.1 million last year and segment profit margins declined from 16.7% to 5.4% in the quarter on a combined pro forma basis.
Lionsgate’s backlog, or already contracted future revenue on the licensing of film and television product not yet recorded, was $1.4 billion at March 31, 2017.
