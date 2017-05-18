Lionsgate has picked up U.S. rights to the crime thriller Dragged Across Concrete, starring Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn. The movie, is written and directed by S. Craig Zahler, will be released by Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment label. It begins production on July 17 in Vancouver.

Project, which Bloom first launched to buyers at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, is produced by Keith Kjarval of Unified Pictures, Dallas Sonnier of Cinestate, Jack Heller of Assemble Media and Sefton Fincham of Look to the Sky Films. The Fyzz Facility’s Wayne Marc Godfrey and Robert Jones along with Fantasy 6 and Victory Square Labs’ Shafin Diamond will serve as exec producers.

Story follows two police detectives who find themselves suspended when a video of their strong-arm tactics is leaked to the media. With little money and no options, the embittered policemen descend into the criminal underworld and find more than they wanted waiting in the shadows.

Deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by Constantine’s EVP Acquisitions and Co-Productions Eda Kowan and Motion Picture Group SVP Business & Legal Affairs Elizabeth Hopkins. WME Global and CAA Film Finance and Sales Group brokered on behalf of Unified Pictures and the filmmakers.

WME and attorneys Deborah Klein & Peter Sample represented Vaughn, and CAA and attorneys Tom Hansen & Don Steele represented Gibson. Zahler is repped by UTA, Cinestate, and Ziffren Law. Bloom is still handling international sales.