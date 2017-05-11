EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Ness, the author of popular young adult novel Chaos Walking, has come aboard to co-write the script for the Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland starrer, which Lionsgate is readying to launch to buyers in Cannes next week.

Ness, who also wrote the fantasy novel A Monster Calls, which Focus Features adapted into a film last year with Sigourney Weaver and Felicity Jones, will co-pen Chaos Walking with John Lee Hancock (Snow White and the Huntsman) and Charlie Kaufman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind). Doug Liman is set to direct. Allison Shearmur (Star Wars: Rogue One) and Doug Davison (The Departed) produce. The project, which is currently in pre-production, is sure to be one of the most coveted titles to come to market.

The Carnegie Medal winning book is set in a dystopian future with humans colonizing a distant earth-like planet. When an infection called the Noise suddenly makes all thought audible, privacy vanishes, chaos ensues and a corrupt autocrat threatens to take control of the human settlements and wage war with the indigenous alien race.

Only young Todd Hewitt (Holland) holds the key to stopping planet-wide destruction. As he flees with his dog in hand, he stumbles upon a strange and silent girl, Viola (Ridley). They soon set off on a white-knuckle adventure into the depths of unexplored New World to find a way for Viola to contact her people on a distant spaceship and Todd begins to realize that he must unlearn everything he knows in order to figure out who he really is which Todd must unlearn everything he knows in order to figure out who he really is.

“I’m so excited to be working with the Lionsgate International sales team on the launch of Chaos Walking in Cannes,” said Ness. “It’s been an adventure getting to this point and the combination of Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland and Doug Liman is ridiculously good.”