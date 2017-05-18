Lifetime has given the go-ahead to the original movie Cocaine Godmother starring Catherine Zeta-Jones and directed by Guillermo Navarro. Based on the life of Miami drug lord Griselda Blanco, Cocaine Godmother will go into production this year and premiere in 2018 on Lifetime.

Blanco was living in Queens,NY, when she became embroiled with local drug runners, moving to Miami to expand her empire, where the death of her second husband gave rise to her nickname The Black Widow. She later moved to California, was deported to Colombia, and was gunned down in 2012. She was suspected of ordering more than 200 murders.

Cocaine Godmother is produced by Asylum Entertainment for Lifetime with Steven Michaels, Jonathan Koch, Joan Harrison and Alisa Tager executive producing. Navarro (Pan’s Labrynth, Narcos) will direct from a script written by David McKenna (American History X).

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights.