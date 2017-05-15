We’re getting the first look at Kylie Jenner’s Life of Kylie, the latest spinoff series from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians franchise. The clip premiered today during NBC’s upfront presentation in New Yoek.

The eight-episode half-hour show will follow Jenner as she navigates her life as entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, social media star and CEO/Founder of Kylie Cosmetics. The show also will document her personal life, including spending time with her close friend Jordyn Woods.

Life of Kylie is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and Ryan Seacrest Productions. Ryan Seacrest serves as the Executive Producer at Ryan Seacrest Productions. Gil Goldschein, Jeff Jenkins, Farnaz Farjam and Andrea Metz serve as Executive Producers at Bunim/Murray. Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner also serve as Executive Producers.

Check out the clip above.