Lexica Films, the foreign language label of Covert Media, has boarded international sales for Timur Bekmambetov’s Russian language adventure thriller Spacewalk and will shop the project to buyers in Cannes.

Dmitry Kiselyov directs from a script by Yuri Korotkov, Sergei Kaluzhanov, Irina Pivovarova, Dmitry Pinchukov and Oleg Pogodin. Konstantin Khabenski and Evgeny Mironov star and Bazelevs Production’s Timur Bekmambetov produces with Mironov.

Story is a fresh take of the race to space during the Cold War. A hot-headed test-pilot and a seasoned war veteran are chosen to complete the first spacewalk mission above earth and the brave men risk it all to achieve what has not been done before. Facing looming danger and unknown obstacles, the unlikely duo must work together to survive and succeed against all odds.

Fox and Bazelevs released the pic in Russia last month, where it took nearly $10M at the box office.

“Spacewalk is a project that is dear to my heart,” said Bekmambetov. “When we were shooting it, we worked closely with Alexey Leonov, the Soviet astronaut who was the first to walk in space. His story is so fascinating and has so many beautiful visual elements in it that it had to be told in the form of a feature film. The film is already showing great success in its domestic release in Russia and we know the international markets will love it as well.”