NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt has won its eighth straight sweep in the news demographic, viewers 25-54.

ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muir took the May sweep in total viewers, after February and November sweep wins in same metric, marking ABC News’ first such streak since Peter Jennings anchored 21 years ago.

Holt averaged 1.714 million viewers in the news demo in May, besting Muir (1.537M) and CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley (1.303M). NBC’ newscast has finished No. 1 in the demo for eight consecutive sweep periods and 34 of the last 37.

Muir took overall audience, averaging 7.55M viewers, to Holt’s 7.526M, and Pelley’ 6.084M.