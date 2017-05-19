Leslie Mann and Janelle Monáe are set to star opposite Steve Carell in the Untitled Robert Zemeckis Project at Universal Pictures. The project, written by Zemeckis from a screenplay he penned with Caroline Thompson, is about is based on a 2010 documentary called Marwncol. That film follows a man by the name of Mark Hogancamp who is left brain-damaged and broke, finds recovery in a sixth-scale World War II-era town he’s built in his backyard. It’s really about how artistic imagination can restore the human spirit. Zemeckis is directing.

Steve Starkey (Forrest Gump, Flight) and Jack Rapke (Cast Away, Flight) of Zemeckis’ Universal-based ImageMovers banner are producing with Cherylanne Martin (The Pacific, Flight). Executive producers are Jeff Malmberg (who directed the riveting 2010 documentary) and Jackie Levine.

Universal’s VP of production Maradith Frenkel and its director of development Chloe Yellin are overseeing the project for the studio.

Mann (How to Be Single, The Pact) is represented by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman L.L.P. Monáe (Hidden Figures, Moonlight), is represented by WME and Wondaland Management.