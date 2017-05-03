“I think the town is very relieved that we are all going to keep working,” said Les Moonves today at the Milken Global Conference of the strike averting deal struck on May 2 between the Writers Guild and the studios. “A lot of us who have been around a while remember 10 years ago and how dreadful that 100 days strike was,” the CBS boss added to applause.

“We were very sympathetic to what the writers were concerned about,” the self-described “commercial for network television” revealed, noting the issues with shorter shows and financially challenged the WGA health plan. “I think the companies were together and had a united front,” Moonves added of rumors that he had a direct role in the seemingly fractious contract talks this past weekend.

Of course, with some Donald Trump and an offer to an Oscar winner, it wasn’t all strike talk from the wide-ranging Moonves at the “That’s Entertainment: Looking for the Next Stage” panel at the annual conference at the Beverly Hilton on Wednesday. Reese Witherspoon, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, UTA’s Jeremy Zimmer joined the CBS boss, and Fox Networks Group head honcho Peter Rice. Which meant that, the never shy CBS boss actually faced a contender for airtime with the equally opinionated and loquacious Sarandos, who carries a fairly big global programming stick of his own.

“I wouldn’t have guessed a few months ago that we would be the least interesting legal story at News Corp,” barbed Sarandos about the various lawsuits against Fox News of late when asked about the ongoing employee poaching lawsuits between Netflix and Fox over execs who jumped over to the streamer in recent year despite having employment contracts. The two sides have been throwing filings at each other since last fall, with Netflix putting the very notion of said contracts in California intro question.

“Ultimately we want to understand what the rules are,” said a circumspect Rice. “If the California courts rule that personal employment contacts lack validity, we’ll live with that,” he stress. “We’ll let the court settle that,” responded Sarandos.

Despite that potentially loaded exchange, it was clear that Moonves was still the marquee attraction on the panel hosted by CNBC’s Julia Boorstin.

“We program for America, we are the big tent,” the exec bluntly responded when asked if programming would change on CBS under the new administration and the tone of the nation. “We don’t say, Donald Trump is President, let’s make something different,” he added. “NCIS works now and it worked under Obama and Bush.”

“Reese, it is time for you to do network television, he even said at one point at the Milken Institute event to Reese Witherspoon. “Don’t make that face,” Moonves joked as the Oscar winner and star of HBO’s Big Little Lies miniseries reacted to his onstage offer.

With a slight air of seriousness, the good-humored exchange got a huge laugh from the packed ballroom.

Moonves’s perfectly well timed remark came after the actor/producer was discussing the notion of same day releasing and the generational divide that still exists in Hollywood about the big screen vs. the small screen and theatrical rollouts.

Not that Sarandos wasn’t in the spotlight too – often with Moonves as his foil or visa versa. Repeatedly, the two seemed to almost be a Tinseltown version of that now shuttered CNN show Crossfire, the two parsed back and forth onstage in a mutual State of the Industry appearance at the confab. As the CBS Films founder said, ‘the theatrical business is going to have change their model, the Netflix exec jumped in with “it is the only business that hasn’t been impacted by the Internet.”

Even though the panel featured clear competitors, there was a lot of good humor between the media giants. “Don’t say hack,” quipped a smiling Sarandos with an unnamed reference to the online leak of the upcoming season of Orange Is The New Black this past weekend as Moonves said that CBS had “hacked” into some of Netflix’s unreleased numbers for some of their programming on the streaming service.

“They do tell you all the numbers, which is nice,” Witherspoon said of viewership on various platforms for the Big Little Lies miniseries this spring, as both Moonves and Sarandos laughed. Earlier the CBS boss and Netflix exec teased each other over wanting to know each other’s not released subscription numbers. “I’m sorry,” joked Witherspoon at one point to really big laughs from the ballroom crowd of taking the Nicole Kidman co-starring miniseries to HBO despite offers from Sarandos and Netflix.

Zimmer teased a client who is in talks with Netflix for a feature but was set on a theatrical release. “It’s generational,” Sarandos said as neither would reveal who the talent was.

Asked about this year’s Upfronts presentation coming in two weeks, Moonves took a self-referential approach. “I’m going say what I say every year, it’s going to great, it’s going to be up,” he told the suit and tie audience to more laughs.