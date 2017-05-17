“I think we’re fine in terms of the amount of women who are behind the camera, in front of the camera,” said a clearly defensive Les Moonves this morning about the number of female leads in CBS’ newly announced schedule. “More women watch CBS percentage-wise than any other network so our shows have a lot of female appeal,” he added finding cover and strength in viewership.

Facing accusations once again that the net’s lineup is a Boys’ Club, Moonves remarks today came at the Upfronts breakfast in NYC. Later this afternoon, CBS will give their Upfronts presentation at NYC’s Carnegie Hall. “I think we’re doing a very good job and I don’t, forgive me, I don’t think we’re looking in the wrong direction,” Moonves added of the company’s gender parity “totality” on CBS, Showtime, All Access, the CW and more. “On the contrary.”

Of course, a look at the shows the home of Mom has snagged for the new season doesn’t reveal a lot of women in front of the camera. From SEAL Team with Bones alum David Boreanaz, Big Bang Theory prequel of sorts Young Sheldon with Iain Armitage, the Jay Ferguson starring By the Book, Wisdom of the Crowd with Entourage vet Jeremy Piven, Instinct with Good Wife alum Alan Cumming; Me, Myself and I with Bobby Moynihan, the Mark Feuerstein led 9JKL and the Shawn Ryan EP’s S.W.A.T. reboot with Shemar Moore and Jay Harrington, the new shows have a lot of testosterone.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had to apologize for having Madam Secretary and Lucy Liu, and The Good Wife and The Good Fight,” the CBS Corp Chairman and CEO asserted, listing off shows current, old and recently debuted. “And I think we do fine in that area …there are a lot of women in the schedule.”

