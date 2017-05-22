A&E Network will premiere a new two-hour stand-alone special episode of the breakout limited series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. The special, Merchants of Fear, will air Monday, May 29 from 9 to 11 PM ET/PT.

In the two-hour special, Leah Remini and Mike Rinder explore the historical relationship between the Church of Scientology and its often vocal critics. A series of special guests candidly describe their personal experiences investigating controversial stories about the Church and how the Church has responded to their work. The special will also feature a sneak peak of the upcoming season two.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath follows Leah Remini, along with former Church members, as they delve into the stories those who have left the church and spoken publicly about their experiences. The critically acclaimed series is cable’s No. 1 new unscripted series with A25-54 and total viewers in Live+7 for 2016.

Production is currently underway on a 10-episode Season 2, that further explores accounts of former members whose lives have been impacted by the Church’s practices.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath is produced for A&E Network by The Intellectual Property Corporation. Leah Remini serves as executive producer for her No Seriously Productions. Executive producers for IPC are Eli Holzman, and Aaron Saidman. Executive producers for A&E Network are Devon Hammonds, Amy Savitsky and Elaine Frontain Bryant