Lawrence O’Donnell took to Twitter tonight to end the long nightmare of his fans:
A couple weeks back, The Last Word host – again on Twitter – had scared the daylights out of his followers, saying how sorry he is that his contract negotiations have become public and to make sure we know his possible end date:
The “situation” reportedly involved the question as to whether he’d get to keep his 10 PM post-Rachel time slot, or whether it would be doled out elsewhere.
For the month of May, Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell finished in a virtual tie with Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson Tonight in the demo, behind only Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show.
Here is a clip of the host making the announcement during his show tonight. Forward to the 0:45 mark, if you prefer:
No Comments