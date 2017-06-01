Lawrence O’Donnell took to Twitter tonight to end the long nightmare of his fans:

Yes I will be saying hi to Rachel @maddow at 10pm for the foreseeable future. https://t.co/LKlkRTXL3F — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) June 1, 2017

A couple weeks back, The Last Word host – again on Twitter – had scared the daylights out of his followers, saying how sorry he is that his contract negotiations have become public and to make sure we know his possible end date:

Contract expires June 4. I'll let you know where you can watch me June 5 if it's not msnbc. I'm sorry this situation has become public. https://t.co/bS8V8GXbZ1 — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) May 17, 2017

The “situation” reportedly involved the question as to whether he’d get to keep his 10 PM post-Rachel time slot, or whether it would be doled out elsewhere.

For the month of May, Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell finished in a virtual tie with Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson Tonight in the demo, behind only Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show.

Here is a clip of the host making the announcement during his show tonight. Forward to the 0:45 mark, if you prefer: