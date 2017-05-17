MSNBC’s The Last Word host Lawrence O’Donnell took to Twitter Wednesday morning to say how sorry he is that his contract negotiations have become public and to make sure we know his possible end date:
A couple hours earlier, he had tweeted, meaningfully, in re his boss Phil Griffin:
Two days earlier, MSNBC boasted a first-place finish among cable news networks in the weekday primetime news-demo ratings last week. It marks MSNBC’s first such win since the week of December 29, 2008. Three MSNBC programs finished No. 1 in the news demo in their time slots: The Rachel Maddow Show at 9 PM, The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell at 10 PM and The 11th Hour With Brian Williams at 11 PM.
But snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, MSNBC’s ratings news got drowned out by all the noise about O’Donnell maybe about to exit the network, what with just a few weeks left on his contract and no new deal pounded out, and reports NBC News chairman Andy Lack might be mulling whether he would prefer to move The 11th Hour host Brian Williams into the 10 PM slot.
Last week on Thursday — the day NBC News aired Lester Holt’s jaw-dropping interview with President Donald Trump, to the benefit of NBC News programs across the broadcast network and MSNBC (including O’Donnell’s, which ranked No. 1 in its slot in the news demo and No. 2 in all of cable TV), the primetime show host thanked viewers for their support, adding meaningfully, “We need it”:
I’m telling you right now, IF Lawrence O’Donnell gets bumpted, I’m going to be HOT. AND so is my mother. I like Brian Williams, but he is ultra BORING…no comparison to my guy Lawrence. Lawrence O’Donnell is the M A N! I absolute love and look forward to his program. A word to the wise……DON’T DO IT. It would be a BIG mistake.
I don’t understand why Lack continues to try to rehabilitate Brian Williams. Disregarding the embellishment stories that got Williams canned from the Nightly News, he’s just really awful at his job. The “I am guided by the beauty of our weapons” episode just a recent example of said awfulness.
Lawrence is the best thing on MSNBC. Lose him and you lose me.
Lack is making a big mistake if he thinks the Maddow lead in creates numbers for anyone. I don’t watch Maddow and Lawrence is why I tune in at 10pm, when there are substitutes I generally tune out.