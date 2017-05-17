MSNBC’s The Last Word host Lawrence O’Donnell took to Twitter Wednesday morning to say how sorry he is that his contract negotiations have become public and to make sure we know his possible end date:

Contract expires June 4. I'll let you know where you can watch me June 5 if it's not msnbc. I'm sorry this situation has become public. https://t.co/bS8V8GXbZ1 — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) May 17, 2017

A couple hours earlier, he had tweeted, meaningfully, in re his boss Phil Griffin:

Phil has always been fully supportive of the lineup he created. https://t.co/HE4fEdJsWv — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) May 17, 2017

Two days earlier, MSNBC boasted a first-place finish among cable news networks in the weekday primetime news-demo ratings last week. It marks MSNBC’s first such win since the week of December 29, 2008. Three MSNBC programs finished No. 1 in the news demo in their time slots: The Rachel Maddow Show at 9 PM, The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell at 10 PM and The 11th Hour With Brian Williams at 11 PM.

But snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, MSNBC’s ratings news got drowned out by all the noise about O’Donnell maybe about to exit the network, what with just a few weeks left on his contract and no new deal pounded out, and reports NBC News chairman Andy Lack might be mulling whether he would prefer to move The 11th Hour host Brian Williams into the 10 PM slot.

Last week on Thursday — the day NBC News aired Lester Holt’s jaw-dropping interview with President Donald Trump, to the benefit of NBC News programs across the broadcast network and MSNBC (including O’Donnell’s, which ranked No. 1 in its slot in the news demo and No. 2 in all of cable TV), the primetime show host thanked viewers for their support, adding meaningfully, “We need it”: