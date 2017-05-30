Law & Order: True Crime — The Menendez Murders has tapped The Young and the Restless alum Miles Gaston Villanueva for the role of Lyle Menendez in NBC’s upcoming anthology series.

The eight-episode first season will focus on the infamous case of Lyle (Villanueva) and Erik Menendez (Gus Halper), brothers who were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents seven years earlier. After a mistrial and deadlocked juries (there was one trial but two separate juries, one for each brother), the brothers were later re-tried and convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole. The true-crime installment of the Law & Order franchise will delve into the players, the crime and the media circus, detailing the day-to-day battles of the trial and unveiling the shocking truth of what really went down when the cameras stopped rolling. Edie Falco also stars as defense attorney Leslie Abramson.

Villanueva, who began his career working in professional regional theater, played Luca Santori on The Young and the Restless and previously guest-starred on series including Chasing Life, Jane the Virgin and Rosewood. He recently co-starred opposite Al Pacino and Judith Light in the new play God Looked Away, which had its first full production at the Pasadena Playhouse last winter. Villanueva is repped by SDB Partners and manager Scott Zimmerman.

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders premieres this fall on NBC.