EXCLUSIVE: Laura Moss is set to helm supernatural horror film Hide Your Eyes, written by Ant-Man actor David Dastmalchian and scheduled to begin production this summer in Kansas City.

The pic follows a young woman from a small midwest town who unleashes a relentless, unseen entity when she experiments with drugs.

Blade Runner: 2049 producer Steven P. Wegner is producing the project with Mali Elfman (Before I Wake).

Wegner and Dastmalchian pinged Moss to direct the pic after seeing on her short film Fry Day, which screened at SXSW and Tribeca. Repped by Jennifer Konowal Brady at Washington Square Films, Moss also directed the comedy short Porn Without Sex.

Dastmalchian, who will also appear in the sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp, is currently in post-production on his screenwriting and acting project All Creatures Here Below.

Wegner has produced films such as Dolphin Tale and Prisoners while Elfman is a producer on Karen Gillan’s directorial debut film Tupperware Party.