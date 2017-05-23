Anger Management alumna Laura Bell Bundy is set for a recurring role on the upcoming second season of TNT drama series Good Behavior, from writer-showrunner Chad Hodge and Tomorrow Studios. Based on a series of books by Blake Crouch, Good Behavior tells the story of Letty Raines (Michelle Dockery), a thief and con artist whose life is always one wrong turn or one bad decision from implosion. Bundy will play Carin, an upscale suburban mother who’s heavily involved in her daughter’s school. When she meets her new neighbors, Letty (Dockery) and Javier (Juan Diego Botto), she’s quickly drawn into their web and it’s not long before Letty exploits Carin’s deep-seated desire to rebel. Bundy played the series regular role of Dr. Jordan Denby on Anger Management and recurred on Scream Queens and Hart of Dixie. She’s repped by WME and Haven Entertainment.

Delon de Metz has booked a key recurring role opposite James Wolk in the upcoming third season of CBS summer drama series Zoo. Based on the bestseller by James Patterson, Zoo chronicles a wave of violent animal attacks against humans across the planet. He’ll play Sam, Clem’s boyfriend. A nice guy on the outside, but not a pushover. De Metz has had guest roles on series including Castle, Murder in the First and Girl Meets World. He’s repped by AKA Talent Agency, Robert Stein Management and attorney Stewart Brookman.