Earning an Emmy nomination in just its first try, The Late Late Show With James Corden has established itself as a key late-night destination. Coming to participate in Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys at the DGA theater, executive producer Rob Crabbe told a packed audience of TV Academy voters just how and why the show has caught on so quickly.

One reason, he says, is obviously Corden himself, a host who already came with an enviable skill set as singer, dancer, actor and one who quickly learned how to do a monologue and interview guests. Crabbe talks about the format change — one in which all of the night’s guests appear together on the couch for interviews. It is the way it has been done in Britain successfully, and Crabbe says Corden was most comfortable with it.

Crabbe also discusses the many popular recurring segments of the show including Carpool Karaoke, Role Call and Crosswalk Musical.

Check out hilarious examples of those, plus our conversation, above.