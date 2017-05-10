It was considered the perfect sitcom for the Trump era, hitting ratings highs in its sixth season. But that didn’t save Last Man Standing from a cancellation today.
ABC has opted not to renew the longtime Friday 8 PM anchor for Season 7. The Tim Allen-starring multi-camera sitcom often had gone down to the wire on renewals, with ABC and producing studio 20th Century Fox TV wrangling over the series’ license fee. (ABC is supposed to cover the cost of the show at this point in its run, and LMS is on the higher end for a multi-camera sitcom because of the marquee salary Allen commands.) This time, there was no last-minute bargaining, with ABC deciding against another season.
With a central character who is a political conservative and devout Christian adhering to traditional American values, the blue-collar comedy appeals to viewers in the Heartland, a constituency that helped elect Donald Trump as president and has been energized post-election as evidenced by the ratings success of new USA drama Shooter.
That was also a swath of America ABC had been looking to reflect better, especially on the drama side, as the network’s entertainment president Channing Dungey had noted.
In its sixth and final season, Last Man Standing averaged a very respectable for any night, especially Friday, 1.2 Live+same day rating in adults 18-64 and 6.4 million viewers, often winning its 8-8:30 PM time slot.
Bad move, ABC!
Hopefully 20th TV will be shopping it to other networks or streaming. Even if you didn’t always agree with the political jabs the show had, it was a good show. Super bummed!
I feel like you’re mentioning its conservative lean as a means to stimulate controversy over its cancellation when it really just comes down to this being a comedy from an outside studio that isn’t worth it for ABC to continue after 6 years. It is funny however that the only two shows we can point to for “conservative leaning” on all of broadcast would be this and Shooter.
ABC made a stupid move on this one. Last Man Standing should have been renewed.
Maybe fox will pick it up or even cbs since warner produces it
Fox produces, not Warner, as you might have read above. Fox isn’t Warner.
Who gives a fzzzzzzzzzz…
Sad to see Last Man Standing go. It was a very funny show with a very good cast. Maybe CMT will pick them up like they did Nashville. They show reruns of the show on that network.
When was the last time one of the top Friday night shows was cancelled after a sixth season? Should’ve had a few more seasons on Fridays. All season long it would be 1st or tied for 2nd in the demo and pulled in plenty of viewers. LMS’ season ended in March and the timeslot replacement The Toy Box is a disaster. Whatever ABC replaces it with won’t reach a 1.0 but maybe it was behind the scenes drama that got this show killed.
Pissed about this one I don’t see why ABC would cancel a show that’s healthy right now and doing well in syndication but they don’t own it so that’s probably why. Maybe NBC should go after it nobody watches their comedies right now.
Sounds like politics played a roll in canceling it. One of my favorite shows to watch. Love Tim Allen.
Bad news. Big mistake.
This was actually a very funny show. It was new version of All in the Family with a conservative dad, a liberal son in law and daughter. It tackled race and other hot button issues in a funny and,often meaningful way. Hopefully another network will pick it up.
This seems to be 100 percent about politics. ABC saying they need to do a better job reaching the red states was just a lie.
So ABC cancelled the one show that appealed to the very audience Dungey claimed she is trying to win over and felt was underrepresented? I have a feeling this decision will come back to bite Dungey in the behind.
BIg bang theory and modern family still around but they cancel this? Morons are running the institution.
Astoundingly stupid move. How can you do better than #1 in your time slot?
And just for the record, this true-blue liberal loved the show.