It was considered the perfect sitcom for the Trump era, hitting ratings highs in its sixth season. But that didn’t save Last Man Standing from a cancellation today.

ABC has opted not to renew the longtime Friday 8 PM anchor for Season 7. The Tim Allen-starring multi-camera sitcom often had gone down to the wire on renewals, with ABC and producing studio 20th Century Fox TV wrangling over the series’ license fee. (ABC is supposed to cover the cost of the show at this point in its run, and LMS is on the higher end for a multi-camera sitcom because of the marquee salary Allen commands.) This time, there was no last-minute bargaining, with ABC deciding against another season.

With a central character who is a political conservative and devout Christian adhering to traditional American values, the blue-collar comedy appeals to viewers in the Heartland, a constituency that helped elect Donald Trump as president and has been energized post-election as evidenced by the ratings success of new USA drama Shooter.

That was also a swath of America ABC had been looking to reflect better, especially on the drama side, as the network’s entertainment president Channing Dungey had noted.

In its sixth and final season, Last Man Standing averaged a very respectable for any night, especially Friday, 1.2 Live+same day rating in adults 18-64 and 6.4 million viewers, often winning its 8-8:30 PM time slot.

