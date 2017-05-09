Larry Wilmore is launching a podcast on The Ringer Podcast Network, debuting Thursday, May 11. Larry Wilmore: Black on Air’s first guest is Norman Lear.

Future episodes will feature Bernie Sanders and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Wilmore most recently co-created Issa Rae’s HBO series Insecure. He also helped to launch ABC’s Black-ish as an EP. Wilmore famously created, wrote, and executive produced of The Bernie Mac Show, which earned him a 2002 Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and a 2001 Peabody Award. But he’s maybe best known for serving as Senior Black Correspondent on John Stewart-hosted The Daily Show, and for hosting of Comedy Central’s The Colbert Report timeslot replacement, The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.

“Even as a kid, casting pods was something I could only dream of, and now it’s here,” Wilmore said in today’s announcement. Ringer honcho Bill Simmons, meanwhile, called Wilmore “one of the best thinkers and fearless voices we have,” which is why “it makes perfect sense for Larry to become the 22,354,919th human being with a podcast.”