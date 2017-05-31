Literary representation veterans Lanny Noveck and Liz Robinson have teamed to form Signature Ltd., a boutique literary management firm. This is a re-teaming of the duo who first worked together as agents at the William Morris Agency.

Noveck, most recently was an agent at ICM Partners, and Robinson is a former co-founder/partner at Principal Entertainment. Her previous lit management firm, Artists in Residence, will fold all of its clients and resources into this new venture.

Signature’s clients include Nicole Yorkin & Dawn Prestwich, creators/showrunners of Amazon’s Z The Beginning of Everything; Christian Torpe, creator/showrunner of Spike’s The Mist; Michael Oates Palmer (Crossbones); Mette Heeno, creator of the Danish series Splitting Up Together, which is being remade by ABC and Emily Kapnek; Joe Ahearne, creator/director of the BBC limited series The Replacement, Joseph Dougherty, executive producer of Pretty Little Liars; Todd Robinson, writer/director of The Last Full Measure; and Stephen Kay, producer/director of Quantico.

Noveck and Robinson plan to keep the client list manageable in size and use an “all encompassing approach to the writers’ needs and growing development businesses.”

Noveck spent seven-and-a-half years at ICM/ICM Partners, until his January exit. He was previously at WMA for 30 years. He led the agency’s TV literary department for 15 years before being named head of scripted packaging in 2005.

Robinson — who had founded Principal Entertainment with Marsha McManus and Estelle Lasher more than two decades ago — left the company in 2014 to start Artists in Residence.