The LA Film Festival will host the gala screening of New Line Cinema’s horror film Annabelle: Creation which takes place this year June 14th through the 22nd at the ArcLight Cinemas Culver City, with additional screenings at ArcLight Hollywood and ArcLight Santa Monica and other theaters.

The latest Annabelle was directed by David F. Sandberg and starring Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, and Lulu Wilson. Also getting their world premieres at the festival will be Kyra Sedgwick directorial debut film Story Of A Girl as well as Brent Bonacorso’s Bella Thorne- Halston Sage starring thriller You Get Me.

The closing night film will be Matt Spicer’s Ingrid Goes West starring Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Wyatt Russell, Billy Magnussen and Pom Klementieff from distributor NEON.

In addition, Focus Features will also be celebrating its 15th anniversary at the upcoming LA Film Festival, which unveiled the list of screenings to highlight the occasion that includes The Beguiled starring Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, Kirsten Dunst, and Elle Fanning, with director Sofia Coppola on hand for a Q&A session. Other films to be featured are Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom, Lisa Cholodenko’s The Kids Are Alright, and Coppola’s Lost In Translation.

Additional events include a discussion with Portlandia stars Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, a conversation with the stars of IFC’s Baroness Von Sketch Show moderated by Lea DeLaria; a day-long screening of every episode of Documentary Now!; and the premiere of Karam Gill’s documentary G-Funk, featuring a post-screening performance by Warren G and special guests.

“This year’s program is beautifully rich and varied,” said Film Independent President Josh Welsh. “From Sofia Coppola’s new film The Beguiled, to our expanded Diversity Speaks program, to the legendary Warren G performing after Karam Gill’s G-Funk and Festival Alumnus David F. Sandberg’s Annabelle: Creation, we can’t wait to share it all with Los Angeles.”

There will be a number of panels this year, including a Diversity Speaks Panel which will be free and take place Saturday and Sunday (6/17 and 6/18) at the Kirk Douglas Theatre. They will focus on Transgender Visibility with Candis Cayne (The Magicians), Mari Walker (Swim) and Rachel Crowl (And Then There Was Eve)and also Whitewashing of Asian and Asian-American Representation in Film and TV with Leonardo Nam (Westworld), Kelly Hu (The Scorpion King), Kelvin Yu (Master of None), Ally Maki (Wrecked), Phil Yu (Angry Asian Man blog), Bruce Thierry Cheung (Don’t Come Back from the Moon) and Gloria Fan (VP of Current Programming, FOX).

Diversity Speaks is sponsored by HBO with 20th Century Fox Film and Yvonne Huff Lee and Jason Delane Lee | Lagralane Group.

Another panel will be Reclaiming Gay for Pay: What It Means to be ‘Out’ in Hollywood with Lena Waithe (Master of None, Twenties), Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash), Noah Galvin (The Real O’Neals) and Guy Branum (Talk Show the Game Show). They will talk about why it remains difficult to come out in Hollywood and the future of storytelling for the LGBTQ+ creative community. The panel will be moderated by Marc Malkin of E!.