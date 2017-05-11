UPDATED with premiere date: E! will premiere Kylie Jenner’s Life of Kylie, the latest spinoff series from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians franchise, with back-to-back episodes starting at 10 PM Thursday, July 6.
The eight-episode half-hour show will follow Jenner as she navigates her life as entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, social media star and CEO/Founder of Kylie Cosmetics. The show also will document her personal life, including spending time with her close friend Jordyn Woods.
Jenner was named one of the most influential teens by Time Magazine. In 2015, she launched the Kylie Jenner app and partnered with her sister Kendall for the launch of the mobile game Kendall & Kylie. Jenner also partnered with her sister to create the Kendall + Kylie clothing collection.
Jenner is also an ambassador for Smile Train and an avid supporter of charities including Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Make-A-Wish Foundation. Kylie launched the #IAmMore campaign to give a voice to her fans who were victims of bullying and raise support for and awareness of the importance of kindness and acceptance.
“Kylie’s beauty, business savvy and fashion icon status have made her one of the most famous and successful young woman on the planet,” said Jeff Olde, Executive Vice President, Programming & Development, E! “Kylie has achieved so much at such a young age and we know the E! audience will be thrilled now that she is ready to share an inside look at her everyday life.”
Life of Kylie is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and Ryan Seacrest Productions. Ryan Seacrest serves as the Executive Producer at Ryan Seacrest Productions. Gil Goldschein, Jeff Jenkins, Farnaz Farjam and Andrea Metz serve as Executive Producers at Bunim/Murray. Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner also serve as Executive Producers.
