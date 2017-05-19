EXCLUSIVE: After heated bidding from multiple places after a strong promo reel, The Orchard has acquired Kings, the Deniz Gamze Ergüven-directed drama that stars Halle Berry and Daniel Craig. The film is described as a drama about a foster family in South Central, a few weeks before the city erupts in violence following the verdict of the Rodney King trial in 1992.

The filmmaker helmed Mustangs, the 2015 Oscar nominee for Best Foreign Language Film. Charles Gilbert and Vincent Maraval are the producers and CAA brokered the domestic deal.

IMR is handling offshore territories.