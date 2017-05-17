King Kong will take the New York stage next year, hitting the Shubert Organizations’s Broadway Theatre in the fall of 2018.

Producers Global Creatures and Roy Furman announced the booking today, and said casting, opening date and ticketing details will be set in the coming months.

The big ape will arrive at the Shubert following the limited engagement of Miss Saigon, which will begin its North American tour in September 2018.

King Kong was written by Jack Thorne, who received the 2017 Olivier Award and the Evening Standard Award for Best Play for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and wrote the critically acclaimed play Let the Right One In.

Direction and choreography will be handled by Drew McOnie, an Olivier Award winner for the London production of In the Heights. Composing the score is four-time Grammy nominee Marius de Vries (La La Land) with songs by Eddie Perfect, composer and lyricist of the Broadway-bound Beetlejuice.

Creature designer Sonny Tilders developed this Kong with animatronics and puppetry.

Global Creatures CEO Carmen Pavlovic said, “I’m thrilled that King Kong will be coming to Broadway next season led by Drew McOnie and Jack Thorne, who will bring a new dimension to the telling of Kong’s story. Drew’s physical world will allow Kong to live in ways we never thought possible, propelled by Jack’s text and the score and songs written by Marius de Vries and Eddie Perfect.”

Producer Furman said, “King Kong is a quintessential New York story and I’m proud to be involved in this historic production. Our team is creating a theatrical experience that we hope will astound audiences, while delighting them with its heartfelt storytelling.”

King Kong’s design team for Broadway also will include Peter England (Set Design), Roger Kirk (Costume Design), Peter Mumford (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), and Gavin Robins (Aerial and King Kong Movement Director)