FLEMING: Since I first read John Steinbeck’s novelized version of The Acts of King Arthur and His Noble Knights taken from Thomas Malory’s Winchester Manuscripts, I’ve longed to see a new movie version that would meld advances in VFX into the fantastical elements of John Boorman’s Excalibur. I’ve closely covered what must have been five different projects developed by Warner Bros, even an Excalibur remake Bryan Singer wanted to direct. And guess what? Seemingly no one but me and those Warner Bros production regime heads who spent millions on specs and script drafts wanted to see it. How disappointing to see $175 million invested in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, only to see it go splat as summer’s first big box office casualty, even if it is a pretty good movie? I’ve read one story after another trumpet the film’s pending demise before it came out, and now come the autopsies. My takeaway? It has become nearly impossible for studios to launch anything that isn’t a remake or a spinoff. I wonder if part of it is the way we are eating our young.
BART: What does that mean?
FLEMING: There is no nurturing of franchises anymore, no patience for an imperfect movie in an intriguing universe to trigger a sequel that evolves and improves. Maybe it’s the fault of decision makers who like me are too old and not connected to the youth market enough to realize kids aren’t clamoring for sword swinging sagas, even if Game of Thrones succeeds on TV. But maybe it’s the cynical digital world we live in that can render as disposable a $175 million budget movie half a decade in the making. I wonder if all the advance pronouncements of failure left moviegoers convinced the film wasn’t worth their time. That kind of rumoring isn’t new, and films from Terminator 2 to World War Z overcame them by delivering the good and marketing imagery that audiences had to see. I didn’t see any of that in the King Arthur ads, even if there was some in the movie that seemed evocative of video games. But those who dismissed the film as not worth their time missed out on a pretty good ride that certainly deserved to open at better than a $15 million gross, a figure routinely hit by micro-budget genre thriller that cost $5 million or under to make. King Arthur isn’t the dazzling launch that The Fellowship of the Rings was for The Lord Of The Rings, even if it borrowed LOTR‘s giant war elephants. But Arthur did introduce some nice twists to a well worn mythology. It had a strong hero performance by a likable and ripped Charlie Hunnam, and a delicious villain in Jude Law, whose king character pays an unimaginably high price to hold onto his ill-gotten crown.
BART: Here’s our only problem on King Arthur: You clearly saw a different movie. The movie I saw was a jagged mish-mash of clashing plots and characters. Studio executives have a shorthand critique of movies like Guy Ritchie’s: “They’re cutty.”
FLEMING: What does that mean?
BART: Every time the film goer starts getting into a scene, a blizzard of cuts intrude on his consciousness.
FLEMING: That’s a Ritchie style signature, where he takes to the narrative express lane with fast cuts that compress storytelling into humorous vignettes. His storytelling tics are an acquired taste, but I liked them in Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, and Sherlock Holmes.
BART: There’s also a deeper problem. The subtitle of a newly published book on King Arthur is: many faces, one hero (the book is by John and Caitlin Matthews who are authorities on Celtic myths). According to the book, no one can agree whether King Arthur legends were based on historical truth or random gnostic fairy tales. I think the movie’s confusions reflect the fuzziness of its central character.
FLEMING: Not sure their theories are relevant here. Joby Harold, the screenwriter who wrote the script that hooked Ritchie, and hatched a bible for six films, borrowed the Biblical story of Moses. Ritchie didn’t tell the whole Camelot story in one film, leaving the Lancelot/Guinevere love triangle, and Merlin, for future exploration that now will never happen.
BART: But let’s face reality, Mike. It wasn’t as if millions of moviegoers saw this movie and, having seen it, rejected it. For whatever reason, the vast audience of film goers out there found fragments of what it’s about and simply weren’t interested. In my studio days I remember seeing the first cut of a film and hearing the plaintive voice of the marketing chief declaring, “What we have here is a conceptual problem.” That pretty well sums up King Arthur.
FLEMING: I worry for upcoming franchises launches like the long-percolating The Dark Tower, the Nicolaj Arcel-directed film based on the 8-volume novel series that author Stephen King feels is his answer to JRR Tolkien’s LOTR. It will take six films to tell that whole story, if the first one’s a hit. I’m also concerned for Luc Besson’s Valerian and The City of A Thousand Planets. Only because each is trying to hit a narrow moving target by launching something fresh in the teeth of studio summer sequel spinoff season. Dark Tower just unveiled its first trailer, and I heard and read catty comments wondering if they’d spent enough money. Its budget is $60 million, a far more reasonable number than King Arthur’s hefty tab, but just as risky because sometimes it seems easier to throw money at the screen. Valerian is Besson, the most commercially successful director France has produced, swinging from his heels. Infusing every creative molecule in his body, and 20 years, to bring to life his favorite childhood comic book. He has put his company EuropaCorp and its overseas relationships to the test, gambling a $180 million budget that Besson acknowledges is the most ever for an independent European film.
Deadline did its second annual print issue to be released in Cannes tomorrow, and once again it celebrates Disruptors, which is why I haven’t been available to do this column for several weeks with you, Peter. Besson is one of our signature interviews; spending an hour with him is a nice antidote to cynicism. He wears his ambition and optimism on his sleeve and said his biggest wish is to succeed enough so he can reunite with young stars Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne, Rihanna and a slew of VFX creatures to make the two Valerian sequels he already has mapped out in his head. But he’s a realist. He knew right off that The Fifth Element (which hit its 20th anniversary last weekend) would not get a sequel because American audiences didn’t get it, and while global audiences did, they weren’t clamoring for more. Valerian only gets sequels, he said, if the first does box office comparable to his last directorial outing, Lucy, and if it is clear that global audiences wants to see more of that universe. I hope his Valerian, and The Dark Tower, get a fairer shake than I watched King Arthur get. The audience, and media that reaches them, hold so much sway here. How do you convince them to give new ideas a chance? Do they really only want sequels, remakes and spinoffs?
BART: I don’t believe any film schools teach courses on ‘franchise films,’ but perhaps they should because they occupy an ever more important role in the Hollywood ecosystem and their rules keep changing. The trailers for this summer’s franchise films showcase a far raunchier and more violent R-rated brand than in the past – Atomic Blonde, Hitman’s Bodyguard and even Baywatch (we find Zac Efron searching for evidence in the most intimate regions of a corpse). Deadpool and Logan set a new standard.
The new franchises are all built on a central “sell” and their trailers underscore that focus. Wonder Woman is far from the usual damsel in distress; the trailer is a study in gender dynamics. As with Atomic Blonde, this is about a formidable woman. Yet I wonder how the studio feels given the implosion of Ghost in the Shell, the Scarlett Johansson vehicle that could lose a projected $60 million. The Wall Street fixation behind franchise films is that they are less risky than conventional releases. But as costs continue to rise, and ‘franchise fatigue’ sets in, is this dictum still valid? Last summer’s sequels almost uniformly produced weaker numbers than previous iterations –Star Trek, Independence Day, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, X-Men, etc. Could this pattern repeat itself this summer with the fifth (or more) versions of Pirates of the Caribbean, Spider-Man, Aliens, Transformers and even a pricey bet to revive The Mummy with Tom Cruise?
FLEMING: Look, I am intrigued to see Cruise revive The Mummy for the umpteenth time, and if Mel Gibson says yes to directing, I am all in on Suicide Squad 2. I also realize even sequels are hard to mount: King Arthur probably doesn’t help George Miller’s cause to get Warner Bros engaged in two more Mad Max films he has mapped out, the first of which Miller wants to direct himself after a last movie that was disruptive and remarkable. But I watch these Fast and the Furious films get bigger in scope and further away from street racing and I wonder if we’ll soon Vin Diesel and crew driving their cars around the rings of Saturn. The continued futility of launches like King Arthur makes it understandable that true studio creative risks are limited micro budget genre films like Get Out, Split and Don’t Breathe. It’s the only place where directors prove themselves and are given more creative freedom than any other studio film: the misses don’t get P&A spends, and the cost of flops is washed away ten times over by one blockbuster (Blumhouse’s Jason Blum and directors Jordan Peele, Fede Alvarez and M. Night Shyamalan are also in the Disruptors issue, explaining how they do it). Beyond that, studio decision makers have placed themselves in a corner where the only acceptable big budget risk is a sequel or a spinoff. It is all making Netflix a desirable place for anything else: there isn’t near as much media scrutiny on costs, and viewership info is so proprietary it’s hard to know the difference between a flop and a hit.
BART: Peter Guber always had a smart take on the care and feeding of franchises. When setting up his first Batman movie at Warner Bros. in 1989, he set out to stir initial studio interest among the merchandising and marketing teams, rather than pitching it to the production and creative mavens. Franchises are an exercise in commerce, not creativity, he explained to me. He had a point. This was not so clear to another friend of mine, Bob Evans. He was responsible for some remarkable films over the years, but luck eluded him when he tried his hand at franchises like The Saint and The Phantom. Were they ahead of their time? Surely they will be revived once again in other iterations – as commerce, not creativity. Another veteran of the film wars, Ron Meyer, also acknowledges that franchises can be a blind spot. In a commencement speech last week at USC, he freely admitted having turned down Titanic.
In former years, studios were wary about announcing new franchises. They would try something out; if it worked then a sequel or two would emerge. Studio executives these days proudly unfurl new franchises with predictions that they will result in multiple future iterations. Will a semi-horror adaptation of The Dark Tower work with Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey? Who knows? I’ll admit King Arthur deserved deserved better than 27% on the Tomatometer. Ritchie is a talented filmmaker, but sword and sorcery isn’t a genre that works for me and I was always skeptical it would trigger franchise fever. If I have to spend my life watching franchise films, I think I will wait for Atomic Blonde II.
FLEMING: I agree that the Atomic Blonde trailer that preceded King Arthur, and Wonder Woman, seem better bets for sequels than King Arthur. They ride a female empowerment wave that studios hope will translate to ticket sales. But Atomic Blonde to me felt like John Wick, with Charlize Theron racking up the body count instead of Keanu Reeves. And Wonder Woman has the protection of the DC imprimatur. It’s the closest thing to originality as one can find at studios these days but of course I have forgotten about the impending launch of Baywatch, the screen version of David Hasselhoff’s TV show.
No mention of the competing Robin Hood films currently shooting? They’re both DOA. Just wait.
i feel sad for you
New franchises aren’t dead…just make something fresh like Valerian looks, not another King Arthur movie. Or Robin Hood. Or any other ancient property we’ve seen 1,000 times…
No movie stars and an unappealing property. This film should always have been in the $60-80m category. Boost it for sequels. sure, but could’ve told you two years ago that WB were pouring money down the drain by greenlighting at such a high price point. Between this and ‘Legend of Tarzan’ pushing the $200m mark what the hell is going on?! How is this stuff making it through development?
AND we have more Robin Hood movies on the way. When are heads going to start rolling at these studios? This is what happens when you put a bunch of elites who know nothing about movies into suit jobs.
“no patience for an imperfect movie in an intriguing universe” lol. You out of touch idiots. It’s a reboot. People are so sick of unoriginal ideas that your reboot either needs to be perfectly executed or perfectly marketed to drag people to creatively bankrupt movie. It’s King Arthur for pete’s sake. You would have a hard time finding a less original, less rebooted concept.
“…likable and ripped…” Oh, brother.
A lot of over-thinking here.
Had anyone at WB asked 100 people a year ago if they’d be interested in King Arthur starring Charlie Huhnam, 97 would have said no. And that’s nothing to do with Charlie.
I like Guy Ritchie movies, I like Charlie, I will never go to the theater to see this so matter how good people tell me it is – haven’t heard that yet.
I have Game of Thrones at home and will watch King Arthur when it comes to a free streaming site. If that.
I didn’t want to see Game of Thrones when it first came out. I came around based on word of mouth and the fact it had a couple elements that piqued my interest- the 100+ year winter that was coming and White Walkers. Once I saw it, the great characters and production value hooked me. I think most people would agree the medieval thing on its own isn’t all that interesting presently. And for the writers of this article to say this project was original is just ludicrous. If studios want to keep trotting out remakes of King Arthur or Robin Hood (I can’t believe they’re actually preparing for that!), they need to have a fresh take or angle on it, which is far easier said than done. What they really should do is bring back some development deals and pay talented people to come up with original material that can be their future franchise.
The two of you are old and deeply out of touch. The senior citizens and baby boomers are destroying an opportunity for the next generation of filmmakers with their endless greed
Not that you care. You rich corporate sleazes will face the music soon enough, and the filmmakers of tomorrow will write the history books on your sleaze, greed, and corruption.
It’s not that audiences don’t want new franchises and such, it’s that the studios and filmmakers are morons. No one goes to King Arthur for gritty realism. And the fact that Guy Ritchie is still attached to Aladdin? It’s like watching a train coming at you and being able to step off the tracks but not doing so.
You put the right King Arthur project out there, something unique with color and captures the spirit of the KOTRT, you’ll have your hit.
Agreed. I think it’s too soon after the last version of Arthur but the right version absolutely could have done well. Imagine one done by say Favreau or Verbinski or Singer (and yes I know they have had his share of duds as well). They already tried a “reimagined” version and it didn’t do well, something that was just solidly made and fun would probably have a better shot.
Also potential franchise movies need to make the highest priority be a solid satisfying single movie. Of course they can drop hints and set things up for sequels but they need to start with the assumption that only one film gets made and they make it the best they can.
I’m surprised more mention hasn’t been made that this movie didn’t include Guinevere, Lancelot, or Merlin. Complete madness, how do you make a classic story like this and leave out every one of the best known supporting characters.
Not to mention that there is already a fantastic epic version of this story in The Once and Future King series that has never been done in full. Just make that, start it out very fun and swashbuckling and later movies could take a turn for the darker side.
Funny that this article seems to come to the exact opposite conclusion of what actually happened – they seem to think the problem is too many “new” risky films yet this one was rejected because it was something already done to death, it wasn’t new at all.
Of course there is. It’s just a terrible idea to do things that have already been done a million times, particularly not that long ago, and when the last time out was a flop.
Even King Arthur will be a hit movie again, they just need to wait a good fifteen years or more and really nail the execution.
How is King Arthur in a any way a new idea? Insinuating Atomic Blonde as not a real franchise started because its a John Wick knock-off while boo-hooing that no one went to see the 4325 King Arthur movie ever made is complete false equivalency.