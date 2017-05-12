Warner Bros./Village Roadshow’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword drew $1.15M last night in previews, a figure that’s significantly better than what another older male-skewing WB/VR bomb In the Heart of the Sea earned in previews ($575K), and under that of both studios’ The Legend of Tarzan ($2.55M), a previous classic IP.

King Arthur cost $175M before P&A and is not expected to be bright spot in WB/VR’s box office annals, poised to earn only $25M stateside this weekend. Even if by some great miracle King Arthur opens to $40M, that still wouldn’t be considered a great start for this film. Warner Bros. has been eager to make King Arthur ever since 2011 with the project going through at least two iterations. This version of King Arthur, scripted by Joby Harold, filmmaker Guy Ritchie, and Lionel Wigram was originally expected to be a franchise, each sequel based on a character from the Camelot universe. King Arthur will easily be upset by the second weekend of Disney/Marvel’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 which is set to generated between $63M-$72M sending the James Gunn-movie over the $200M mark. Yesterday, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 easily dominated all titles with $7.2M and a week’s tally of $183.1M, 36% ahead of the first GOTG at the same point in time. That movie ended its U.S./Canada run at $333.1M.

20th Century Fox will be sending in their estimates for Chernin Entertainment’s Goldie Hawn-Amy Schumer’s Snatched soon. Snatched is beating King Arthur in advance ticket sales on Fandango, however, that is typical for a movie aimed at older-skewing females. They plan their trips to the multiplex, and just because the R-rated comedy is trending higher in pre-sales doesn’t necessarily mean it will slot No. 2.

