Kevin Hart will try out the newest fitness trends in Kevin Hart: What the Fit? set for premiere exclusively on Hart’s Laugh Out Loud channel on YouTube. The project was among several announced today during YouTube’s NewFronts presentation in New York.

The Google-owned streaming service also announced new original ad-supported programming starring Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Show Me More Show), Demi Lovato (documentary I Am Demi Lovato) and a concert special headlined by Katy Perry. They join previously announced Best.Cover.Ever, a talent competition from Ryan Seacrest Productions and hosted by Ludacris.

In Hart’s new weekly show, produced by Lionsgate, Hart and Matt Kunitz (Fear Factor, Wipeout), the comic and acter will team up with celebrity friends and YouTube stars as they attempt to master a different trending, grueling and sometimes ridiculous workout routine — whether it’s climbing a mountain, working out with the Marines or crashing a hot local yoga class.

The series is produced by Pulse Creative and Hartbeat Productions in association with Lionsgate Television and Laugh Out Loud.

Here are details of YouTube’s lineup: