Kevin Hart will try out the newest fitness trends in Kevin Hart: What the Fit? set for premiere exclusively on Hart’s Laugh Out Loud channel on YouTube. The project was among several announced today during YouTube’s NewFronts presentation in New York.
The Google-owned streaming service also announced new original ad-supported programming starring Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Show Me More Show), Demi Lovato (documentary I Am Demi Lovato) and a concert special headlined by Katy Perry. They join previously announced Best.Cover.Ever, a talent competition from Ryan Seacrest Productions and hosted by Ludacris.
In Hart’s new weekly show, produced by Lionsgate, Hart and Matt Kunitz (Fear Factor, Wipeout), the comic and acter will team up with celebrity friends and YouTube stars as they attempt to master a different trending, grueling and sometimes ridiculous workout routine — whether it’s climbing a mountain, working out with the Marines or crashing a hot local yoga class.
The series is produced by Pulse Creative and Hartbeat Productions in association with Lionsgate Television and Laugh Out Loud.
Here are details of YouTube’s lineup:
Ellen’s Show Me More Show: Like nothing Ellen has done before, Ellen’s Show Me More Show is a twice-a-week series built just for YouTube, giving fans behind the scenes access to some of the biggest stars and her favorite moments.
Good Mythical Morning: Worldwide YouTube superstars—and hosts of YouTube’s most popular daily show—Rhett & Link will go to new heights in a long-form expansion of Good Mythical Morning, giving fans even more of what they crave: larger-than-life stunts, zanier challenges, and over-the-top laughs.
Kevin Hart: What the Fit?: Kevin will team up with celebrity friends and YouTube stars each week as they attempt to master a different trending, grueling and sometimes ridiculous workout routine.
I Am: Demi Lovato: Global music sensation and social advocate, Demi Lovato reveals a yearlong personal journey of music reinvention and deep discovery as she dives into the writing and recording of her new album in her new series, I Am: Demi Lovato.
Best.Cover.Ever.: From Ryan Seacrest Productions and Endemol Shine North America, Best.Cover.Ever. is a cutting-edge talent competition series hosted by Ludacris where emerging talent from across the globe submit covers to YouTube to vie for the ultimate prize: an opportunity to perform a duet with a superstar artist. Submit your cover now at thebestcoverever.com.
The Super Slow Show: YouTube stars The Slow Mo Guys will test the latest in technology to reinvent the way we look at celebrities, music, pranks, comedy sketches and more, giving a one-of-a-kind glimpse into what the world looks like in slow motion.
Katy Perry Live Special: It’s real. It’s raw. It’s Katy Perry. Live on YouTube, The Katy Perry Live Special will take you inside of her world, revealing the experiences and emotions she poured into her all-new soul-baring music on the eve of her highly anticipated album launch. With unique access, global reach and surprise fun packed along the way, Katy will break it all down in this album listen-along, and if you stick around long enough, there might just be fireworks.
No Comments