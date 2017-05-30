EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, The Studio, a music-themed office comedy from Kevin Hart, and rapper/actor Tip “T.I.” Harris, has landed at Showtime for development. In addition to executive producing, Hart and T.I. are expected to make occasional guest appearances on the show, from Lionsgate TV.

Written by Aeysha Carr (Everybody Love Chris), The Studio will chronicle the day-to-day and night-to-night antics that happen in a music recording studio, the people who work in this very unorthodox office place, and the conversations you have when your peak work hours are from midnight to six AM, Hart, Harris and Carr executive produce with Brian Sher and 3 Arts’ Dave Becky. Lionsgate TV is the studio via its deal with Hart.

Like T.I., Hart also has music background. The comedian, as his rapper alter ego “Chocolate Droppa,” has a record deal and released Kevin Hart: What Now? (The Mixtape Presents Chocolate Droppa), featuring the single “Baller Alert” with Migos & T.I. You can watch below a skit Hart and T.I. filmed to promote the record, a soundtrack to Hart’s documentary. T.I. also co-starred alongside Hart in Get Hard and made a cameo in Hart’s Ride Along 2.

Showtime

Ride Along, Get Hard and Central Intelligence star Hart is set to topline The Great Outdoors, a reboot Universal is developing based on the 1988 John Hughes-scripted comedy, and has his comedy Night School at Universal, set for a 2018 release. Hart also is teaming with Lionsgate TV and Pulse Creative om Kevin Hart: What the Fit? a weekly show that will premiere on Hart’s Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel.

T.I. recently wrapped William H. Macy’s Krystal and will be reprising his role of Dave in Ant-Man sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp. His TV credits include Roots, Ballers and House of Lies. His popular realty series T.I & Tiny: Family Hustle ended its 100-episode, six-season run on VH1 last night.

Carr’s writing credits include Brooklyn Nine-Nine and most recently The Carmichael Show. She’s repped by ICM Partners.