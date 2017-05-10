Person of Interest alum Kevin Chapman has been cast in the Sean Hanish-directed biopic Saint Judy about LA immigration attorney Judy Wood. Alfred Molina, Michelle Monaghan, and Alfre Woodard co-star the film that surrounds a key immigration case that changed the asylum laws for women entering the country. Chapman will play U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Assistant Director King. The indie film, which will begin shooting this week, is produced by Hanish and Paul Jaconi-Biery of Cannonball Productions. Dmitry Portnoy wrote the screenplay. Chapman recently completed filming on Brad Furman’s drama Labyrinth, which stars Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker. He’s repped by Talent Works & Vanguard Management.

REX/Shutterstock

Greg Kinnear, Alessandro Nivola, and Oscar winner Sir Ben Kingsley have checked into The Red Sea Diving Resort, along with Michiel Huisman, Alex Hassell and Mark Ivanir. The group joins star Chris Evans and previously announced cast Haley Bennett and Michael K. Williams in the film written and directed by Gideon Raff. Set in the 70s and 80s, the pic centers on a spy agency tasked with transferring thousands of Ethiopian Jews who were stuck in refugee camps in Sudan and deliver them to the Jewish state. Aaron L. Gilbert of Bron Studios is producing along with Raff, and Alexandra Milchan of EMJAG Productions. Nivola is repped by CAA and Management 360, Kinnear by WME, Kingsley by CAA, Huisman by UTA, Hassell by Gersh and Magnolia Entertainment, and Ivanir with Abrams Artist Agency.