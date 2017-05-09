S1 comedy finales scored a third place finish for CBS on Monday night against reality competition and a Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz game in NBA Playoffs on TNT.

Kevin Can Wait clocked a 1.1 rating and 5.59M viewers at 8 PM; Superior Donuts saw a 0.9 and 4.88M viewers at 9 PM, and The Great Indoors nabbed a 0.7 and 3.96M at 9:30. CBS already has announced S2 pick-ups on Kevin and Donuts; not so Indoors which was down a tick from previous week’s 0.8 and 4.14M viewers.

At 8:30 PM, CBS comedy Man With A Plan logged a 0.9 and 5.08M viewers.

NBC’s The Voice (9.141M, 1.9 demo rating) was the leader in the key 18-49 demographic, while ABC’s Dancing with the Stars (9.85M viewers, 1.5 demo rating) was Monday’s most watched series for the 8th week running. ABC’s dance competition was down from previous Monday’s 10.12M and 1.6 demo rating, NBC’s sing-off climbed from previous week’s 8.844M viewers and 1.7M viewers).

On NBC, Voice lead-out The Wall hit a 1.1 demo rating and 4.8M viewers in a special broadcast; ABC’s DWTS lead-out Quantico snagged a 0.6 demo rating and 2.867M viewers. CBS’s drama Serpico self-started at 10 PM to dominate the hour in total viewers and tie in the demo (1.1, 7.34M).

Fox’s Gotham (0.9, 2.9M viewers) turned in a performance flat with previous week, while Lucifer (0.9, 3.3M) slid.

CW’s Supergirl (0.6, 1.9M), and Jane the Virgin (0.3, 980K) brought week-to-week boosts.

NBC won the night in total viewers and in the demo (7.7M viewers, 1.6 demo rating). ABC followed with 7.522M viewers and 1.2 demo rating. CBS clocked 5.697M viewers and 1.0 demo rating and Fox a 3.11M viewers and 0.9 demo rating. CW logged 1.423 million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating.