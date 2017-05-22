Kevin Brockman, EVP Global Communications, Disney/ABC Television Group, has joined the Second Stage Theater’s Board of Directors.

Brockman has been with Disney/ABC Television Group since 2005, serving in his EVP role since 2008. In his position, he oversees all corporate, news and entertainment communication efforts worldwide on behalf of the Disney/ABC Television Group, which is comprised of ABC Studios, the ABC Owned Television Stations Group; and The ABC Television Network. It also includes Disney Channels Worldwide. Disney|ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution and Disney Media Distribution round out the portfolio.

Second Stage is a not-for-profit theater company dedicated to finding and nurturing the new American playwright. The company, which produced the Tony-nominated Dear Evan Hansen, is renovating and moving into the Helen Hayes Theater on Broadway next season. They’ll start their Broadway run with Kenneth Lonergan play Lobby Hero, starring Chris Evans in his Broadway debut, and Michael Cera.