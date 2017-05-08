ABC Studios has locked in its top comedy writer-producer Kenya Barris for four more years, signing a long-term extension to the overall deal the Black-ish creator and his production company Khalabo Ink Society have at the studio.

Under the rich new pact, Barris will continue to serve as an executive producer on ABC Studios’ popular ABC comedy series Black-ish — now in its third season and fully expected to be renewed for a fourth — which has netted the studio off-network syndication deals at FX, BET and Tribune Broadcasting and an SVOD pact with Hulu.

Additionally, Barris will continue to develop new projects for network, cable and streaming services. Barris is ABC Studios’ busiest writer-producer this pilot season with three pilots, the half-hour Libby & Malcolm, starring Felicity Huffman and Courtney B. Vance; a Black-ish planted spinoff starring Yara Shahidi; and the hourlong dramedy Unit Zero, starring Emmy-winning actress Toni Collette.

Last year, Black-ish received three Emmy nominations, two SAG nominations and three Golden Globe noms, with Tracee Ellis Ross winning for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical TV Series. Black-ish also has received a Humanitas Prize and a Peabody Award and swept the NAACP Image Awards’ television comedy categories for the past three years.

Barris is repped by CAA, Principato Young and attorney Gregg Gellman of Morris Yorn.