NBC’s telecast of the Kentucky Derby posted the second-best Derby overnight (10.5/23) in 25 years. The race – won by Always Dreaming – was up +12% from 2016 (9.4/21) when Nyquist crossed the finish line.

Derby coverage has scored a TV-only rating of 10.0-or-better in the metered markets for 4 of past 5 years – the first such stretch since 1988-92.

Top markets for yesterday’s telecast were Louisville 39.0/65; Ft. Myers 21.3/39; Cincinnati 18.8/37; Buffalo 17.9/31; Knoxville 17.0/28; Dayton 16.2/29; Pittsburgh 15.5/30; Cleveland 15.1/29; Richmond 15.0/29; and West Palm Beach 14.8/27.

The race was the most streamed Kentucky Derby in history, with NBC Sports Digital’s presentation delivering 281,000 uniques and 9 million minutes, which generated increases of +25% and +30% respectively versus 2016.