EXCLUSIVE: With tonight’s NBA Playoffs Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals about to begin between the reigning champions Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, Kenny Smith is part of the team fronting TNT’s coverage of the match-up. But today the two-time NBA champ and his wife and producing partner, Gwendolyn Osborne-Smith dunked a new deal – this one with ITV America.

The multi-year exclusive development deal could see the duo individually or together fronting one or more of the wide-ranging projects “if the opportunity presents itself,” I’m told. As a new label under ITV America, the couple’s Smith Entertainment will work up and execute lifestyle, reality, lifestyle, docuseries, competition shows for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms – and there could be some sports in there too for the Emmy winning Inside The NBA on TNT co-host and former Houston Rocket.

“Kenny and Gwendolyn are a modern-day power couple with incredible ideas and plans to create groundbreaking programming,” said ITV America CEO Brent Montgomery on Wednesday. “We’re excited to collaborate with them in this creative partnership and to bring their great taste and sensibilities to multiple platforms.”

The NBA on TNT co-host and the long time The Price Is Right model produced and appeared together in 2015 in TBS’s six-episode reality show Meet The Smiths.

“Working with Brent, a great trailblazer in the industry, makes us extremely excited for this partnership,” Smith added of this new deal. “ITV America allows Gwendolyn and I, along with our company, an unbelievable producing platform. It gives us an incredible home for our one-of-a-kind content.”

EVP, Business Development & International, Ed Simpson, and ITV Entertainment President David Eilenberg put the deal together for ITV America. The Smiths’ company is represented Maury Gostfrand at Vision Sports.