EXCLUSIVE: Ken Jeong has joined the cast of Warner Bros.’ Crazy Rich Asians, the romantic comedy being directed by Jon M. Chu (Now You See Me 2). The film also stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh.

Crazy Rich Asians, which was adapted by Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli from the best-selling book of the same name from author Kevin Kwan, follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu (Wu) as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend Nick Young (Golding) to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. The film features an entirely Asian cast and is being filmed entirely on location in Singapore and Malaysia

Jeong, who stars in ABC’s Dr. Ken and is best known for NBC’s comedy Community and for the role of Mr. Chow in the Todd Phillips’ directed The Hangover feature series, is repped by CAA and Aligned Entertainment.