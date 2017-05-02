Kelly Ripa’s announcement of Ryan Seacrest as her new Live co-host scored the program’s best household numbers since its post-Oscars telecast on February 27.

Monday’s inaugural broadcast of Live with Kelly and Ryan clocked a household 3.1/11 in the country’s 56 metered markets and a 1.3/11 with women 25-54 in the 25 LPM markets. It was the No. 1 syndicated talk show of the day, topping Dr. Phil (2.8/8 and 0.9/6, respectively) and Ellen (2.6/7 and 1.2/8, respectively).

Live’s broadcast was No. 1 at 9 AM ET in the country’s Top 5 markets. In New York, the show more than doubled NBC’s Today show’s stats.