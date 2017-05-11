NBC has made it official. Kelly Clarkson is joining hit singing competition show The Voice for its 14th season.

The three-time Grammy winner and inaugural American Idol winner will join fellow coaches Blake Shelton and Adam Levine on the Emmy-winning series. A fourth coach will be named at a later date.

It was announced yesterday that Jennifer Hudson was named as a coach for the 13th season of The Voice, which will air in the fall. She will be joined by Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

“I’m so excited to join ‘The Voice’ at NBC,” Clarkson said. “We’ve gone back and forth about a role as a coach for years, but the timing hasn’t been right until now. I have always loved appearing on the show as an adviser or performer and established an amazing relationship with the network during my Christmas special. I can’t wait to turn my chair and see the faces of up-and-coming artists and provide them with the help and support they’ve needed to break into the industry. Watch out Shelton, I’m comin’ to win!!”

Clarkson served as an adviser to Blake Shelton’s artists during the show’s second season. The two went on to collaborate on the single “There’s a New Kid in Town” on his “Cheers, It’s Christmas” album.

Clarkson has released six studio albums, one greatest hits album, and one holiday album; has sold more than 21 million albums worldwide; and has placed 10 singles in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. She is the recipient of three Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, and one CMA Award. Clarkson is currently in the studio working on anticipated new album, her first for Atlantic Records, which will be released later this year.

“Kelly has been a part of The Voice family for many years as an adviser and performer. We are thrilled she has chosen to join us as a coach to mentor the next generation through our unique vocal boot camp,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “Every time Kelly Clarkson sings you are reminded what an incredible voice really is. We are looking forward to the sound of Kelly Clarkson on The Voice.”