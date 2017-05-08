Keke Palmer has signed with UTA, which will rep the actress-singer-author for film, TV, music, licensing and endorsements, and digital media. The actress, whose recent TV credits include Scream Queens and Grease Live, in February landed a series-regular role on Epix’s upcoming Season 2 of drama series Berlin Station.

Palmer, whose breakout role was starring in the 2006 film Akeelah And The Bee, is next up on the big screen in the indie Pimp. She voiced a role in Ice Age: Continental Drift and her film credits include Joyful Noise, Brotherly Love and Imperial Dreams.

Her first book, I Don’t Belong To You, Quiet The Noise And Find Your Voice, was published this year. The Island Records recording artist just dropped her first single “Wind Up” from her upcoming album of the same name.

She continues to be represented by Laron Entertainment, Young Management Group and Hertz Lichtenstein & Young.