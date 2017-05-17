Dennis Quaid (The Art of More) has been tapped to play President George W. Bush in FX’s Katrina: American Crime Story, the second installment of the Emmy-winning limited series from Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

Katrina: American Crime Story will tell the story of America’s response to the devastating 2005 storm. Bush was strongly criticized for his handling of the hurricane’s aftermath, including his statement praising FEMA Director Michael D. Brown — “Brownie, you’re doing a heckuva job” — while much of America disagreed. Brown is played by Matthew Broderick in the limited series.

Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson serve as executive producers on Katrina: American Crime Story, which is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

Quaid, who starred as Samuel Brukner in Crackle’s The Art of More, next will be seen in upcoming features I Can Only Imagine and sci-fi action thriller Kin. He also appeared recently on Fortitude and Workaholics.