Kathy Griffin says her photo shoot in which she hold up, in the style of ISIS, a fake decapitated Donald Trump head, is a reference to Trump having trash talked then-Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly [Warning: graphic video] :

1/ I caption this "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…wherever" Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker. pic.twitter.com/eKqr44NOl6 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Griffin insists she does not ever condone violence:

2/ OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Griffin, who is trending worldwide for her photo shoot, is seen joking during a video of the session that she and photog Tyler Shields would need to move to Mexico once the pics got released, for fear they’d be thrown in prison. The photos and video first were obtained by TMZ.

“Disgusting but not surprising,” Donald Trump Jr. reacted to the photo, which it appears he found out about via Matt Drudge, rather than TMZ:

Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS? https://t.co/QdghcbIjS7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2017

It’s unclear if Trump Jr.’s reference to this being what “is the left today” was to that incident back in March when Snoop Dogg made a music video in which he uses a toy gun to shoot a clown dressed as a caricature of Donald Trump. His dad, The President of the United States who boasted as a candidate he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose a single follower, had expressed outrage over that one.

Meanwhile, “The Left” weighed in too on Kathy Griffin’s photo/video:

This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017

Hi Melissa – just me. I hope we all can agree that it's never funny to joke about killing the president – or anyone. https://t.co/cYD1NowoWy — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017

CNN came in for a certain amount of bashing too, owing to its New Year’s Eve relationship with Griffin. Non-fans blasted the cable news network for not nailing Griffin’s stunt, having apparently missed Jake Tapper’s segment on same:

“I want to turn to another issue, kind of in the pop culture sphere,” Tapper began, during his program, warning viewers of the coming graphic image. “It’s a depiction of Kathy Griffin , who does work for CNN on New Year’s Eve,” Tapper explained before the image was shown.

“Um, it’s pretty disgusting and I can’t imagine how anyone would think that’s appropriate,” Tapper added. His panelists, representing the left and the right, reached rare unanimity on this one, that “comedians and celebrities to dumb stuff and violence is not appropriate,” but that this is not the source of Trump’s “problems” these days, with Trump’s surrogate adding, “I think we’ve got much bigger issues to focus on than Kathy Griffin.”