We may have seen the last of Kathy Griffin with Anderson Cooper on New Year’s Eve after comic Griffin’s decision to go public with a photo of her holding what is intended to look like the decapitated head of President Donald Trump. Griffin apologized for the stunt hours after it was unveiled to widespread condemnation.

CNN first addressed the widely derided stunt on air, when Jake Tapper called it “disgusting,” adding, “I can’t imagine how anyone would think that’s appropriate” during his Tuesday program. Since then, CNN has issued a statement saying it is considering its relationship with Griffin going forward. “We found what she did disgusting and offensive. We are pleased to see she has apologized and asked that the photos be taken down. We are evaluating New Year’s Eve and have made no decisions at this point.”

Meanwhile, Anderson Cooper, with whom she has co-hosted the cable news network’s New Year’s Eve special since 2007, condemned the photo shoot via Twitter: