EXCLUSIVE: Husband/wife filmmakers Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish have set their next feature project: Nona, which will put a face to Central America’s sex trafficking industry. The story begins in Honduras with a girl from who meets a charming boy named Hecho who promises to get her safely to America to reunite with her mother. Instead, Nona faces a perilous journey when he doesn’t deliver on that promise. Nona is an acronym, of sorts, for “No Name.”

Polish is directing the film which is designed to deliver a message on how to change the way the world is dealing with sex trafficking. The film will shoot in Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico and Los Angeles.

The duo are producing the film under their newly-formed production company, Make Pictures Productions. Jennifer Sulkess is the executive producer. The company’s upcoming slate includes another socially conscious project — Crackle’s recently-announced pilot series The Row which follows the story of men and women sitting on death row who join a program that changes their lives. Bosworth and Polish are executive producing the series, with Polish directing.

Bosworth is currently starring in BBC’s alt-history miniseries SSGB. She will be seen next in MGM’s post-apocalyptic drama The Domestics and the National Geographic series The Long Road Home. She most recently starred in seasons 1 and 2 of Sony/Crackle’s The Art of More opposite Dennis Quaid. She is represented by CAA, Management 360 and Morris Yorn Barnes & Levine.

Polish’s recent credits include the Jack Kerouac adaptation of Big Sur and also 90 Minutes in Heaven; both starred Bosworth. He is also repped by CAA and Morris Yorn Barnes & Levine.