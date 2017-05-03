Donald Trump supporter and major Stephen Colbert non-fan Karl Rove participated in Fox News Channel’s new 5 PM program The Fox News Specialists on Tuesday, when talk turned to media outlets that have blasted as homophobic Colbert’s Monday monologue about Trump.

Colbert had many things to say to Trump, hours after CBS News played its POTUS 100 Days interview, in which Trump insulted Face the Nation anchor John Dickerson more than once.

“Let me introduce you to something we call The Tiffany Way,” Colbert began on Monday’s Late Show. “When you insult one member of the CBS family you insult us all.” Then he returned the favor:

– You’re not the POTUS; you’re the BLOTUS. You’re a regular Gorge Washington.

– Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine.

– You have more people marching against you than cancer.

– You talk like a sign-language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c*ck holster.

Tuesday afternoon, the FNC show’s three regulars, Eric Bolling, Katherine Timpf, and Eboni K. Williams discussed – particularly that last gag.

Timpf called it “not really” homophobic, but “a dumb joke”:

“I did standup comedy for years. You go in to any open mic in the city where people who are starting cause their bros thought they were funny. They will all tell some version of that joke. I’m offended he makes that much money to tell a joke that dumb,” she said, “but the outrage seems a little manufactured.”

Williams felt same, calling it a not-worthy-of-CBS joke that “seemed more like a low-budget digital” network gag.

Guest Karl Rove, however, blasted Colbert’s monologue as “obscene, lewd, and shows how out of touch that part of the media is with the rest of America.”

Rove announced: “I’m going to continue do what I do with anything Colbert. I am going to refuse to watch the S.O.B.”

Rove is among Colbert’s most devoted non-fans, dating back to Colbert’s Comedy Central days when, as conservative gasbag host of The Colbert Report, he tried to interview “Translucent American Karl Rove” about his super PAC, but discovered Rove is a shy guy who doesn’t do television, except any show on Fox News Channel. So he interviewed a ham loaf wearing glasses instead.